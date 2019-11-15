Field hockey: How to watch No. 24 Fairfield at No. 3 UConn
Here's how to watch the Huskies take on the Stags
Two top 25 teams will face off on Friday when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 24 Fairfield in the NCAA Tournament.
UConn enters the contest with an 18-3 record and is coming off of a 2-0 win against Old Dominion in the Big East Tournament title game. The Huskies received a pair of goals from Svea Boker while goalkeeper Cheyenne Sprecher recorded three saves in the shutout victory. UConn has won five consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament and 10 wins over ranked teams throughout the season.
Meanwhile, Fairfield comes into this game with a 19-2 record on the season. The Stags are coming off a 3-1 win over American in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Danielle Profita, Mackenzie Boyle, and Emma Matlach scored goals for Fairfield while Zoe Rosen stopped three shots to slow down the American offensive attack.
Here's how to watch Friday afternoon's game.
Fairfield at UConn
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Streaming: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
