Field hockey: How to watch the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Four top 25 teams will be in action on Friday in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 3 UConn enters their contest again No. 24 Fairfield with an 18-3 record and is coming off of a 2-0 win against Old Dominion in the Big East Tournament title game. Meanwhile, Fairfield comes into this game with a 19-2 record on the season. The Stags are coming off a 3-1 win over American in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Princeton, 13-4, is coming off of a 3-1 win against Penn to clinch the Ivy League title. Meanwhile, No. 12 Syracuse comes into this game with a 12-6 record and is coming off a 1-0 loss to Louisville in the ACC Tournament.

Here's how to watch Friday's action.

Fairfield at UConn

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Streaming: SportsLive

Princeton vs. Syracuse

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Streaming: SportsLive

