Fishermen Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky recently went viral for all the wrong reasons after they were caught red-handed adding weights to their fish in order to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament. The two men were subsequently indicted on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals earlier this month.

On Oct. 26, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded not guilty to those charges. According to the Associated Press, neither of them made comments on Wednesday during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys also declined to comment about the case at the conclusion of the hearing. Runyan and Cominsky were released on personal bonds of $2,500.

The incident in question happened late September. Competing for a $28,760 prize, Runyan and Cominsky needed their five fish to have a total weight over 16.89 pounds in order to win first place. In a video posted to Twitter, tournament director Jason Fischer chose to take a second look at their haul after it won by more than 17 pounds.

Sure enough, Fischer found 10 weights had been added to the fish. Eight of them weighed 12 ounces, and the other two weighed 10 ounces. Additionally, Fischer found walleye filets placed in the fish to add even more weight to the catch.

After announcing the charges, Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley shared his thoughts on the case.

"I take every crime seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but criminal," O'Malley said in a press release.

Cominsky's boat and trailer were seized by investigators as he and Runyan face a litany of charges, most of which are fifth-degree felonies. The exception is the charge of unlawful ownership of wild animals, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The pair could have their fishing licenses suspended indefinitely if they are convicted.