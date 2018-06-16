Fleur de Lis Handicap odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Derby preps reveals picks

The $200,000 Fleur de Lis Handicap runs Saturday from Churchill Downs with a post time of 9:09 p.m. ET. The winner of the Fleur de Lis will receive an automatic invite to the Breeders' Cup Distaff in November, also at Churchill Downs. Farrell, a 4-year-old filly trained by Wayne Catalano, is the Vegas favorite at 3-1.



Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 Fleur de Lis Handicap, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Fleur de Lis Handicap 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.



He followed up his win last May at Churchill Downs by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.



And despite a leg injury and plenty of concerns about his workload, Demling rode Justify in the Preakness and Belmont, picking the Bob Baffert-trained colt to become just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Fleur de Lis Handicap picks and listed where he believes all nine fillies will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Farrell, the Vegas favorite.



"Farrell will be on the lead early after almost stealing the LaTroinne Stakes in her last start," Demling told SportsLine. "However, there are far better values in the 2018 Fleur de Lis Handicap field."



Farrell failed to hit the board in two of her last four starts. She finished dead last in the Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn Park in April and at the Bayakoa Handicap in February.



Instead, Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including her in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $200,000 Fleur de Lis Handicap? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Fleur de Lis Handicap odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Fleur de Lis Handicap.



Farrell (3-1)

Blue Prize (7-2)

Valadorna (4-1)

Song of Spring (6-1)

Awestruck (8-1)

Mopotism (8-1)

Fuhriously Kissed (10-1)

Apologynotaccepted (12-1)

Streamline (15-1)