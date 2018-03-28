Florida Derby 2018 post positions, morning line: Audible the early favorite to win
Here's the entire rundown of the field and morning lines for the Xpressbet.com showdown
The road to the Kentucky Derby has begun, and the post positions are set for Saturday's annual prep race -- the Florida Derby.
One of the biggest pre-"Run for the Roses" racing events of the year takes place this weekend. The showcase at Gulfstream Park has been held since 1952, and its recent winners have been far from irrelevant, with three of the last five Florida Derby champs going on to win in Louisville, including 2017 winner Always Dreaming.
This year, hosted by Xpressbet.com, the Derby opens with Audible as a 9-5 morning-line favorite and both Promises Fulfilled (3-1) and Catholic Boy (7-2) not far behind.
Here's a look at the entire field for Saturday's event, which will award a combined $2.5 million in purses over 14 races, not to mention invaluable points toward Kentucky Derby contention:
|Post position
|Horse
|Morning Line
1
Strike Power
4-1
2
Millionaire Runner
50-1
3
Tip Sheet
30-1
4
Promises Fulfilled
3-1
5
Storm Runner
20-1
6
Catholic Boy
7-2
7
Hofburg
20-1
8
Audible
9-5
9
Mississippi
12-1
Though it might be a small field, the winner is most likely to enter the Kentucky Derby next month with hopes of claiming a Triple Crown title.
-
Raisman fights against banning leotards
Raisman said that changing the dress code doesn't address the issue
-
Clint Bowyer wins at Martinsville
Bowyer joins Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Playoffs
-
Larry Nassar's former boss gets arrested
Interim president John Engler is trying to hold William Strampel accountable for Nassar's...
-
STP 500 odds 2018: Martinsville picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his STP 500 picks
-
STP 500 odds, NASCAR picks, predictions
SportsLine simulated the 2018 STP 500 race 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
2018 Sunland Derby odds, expert picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling had Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Breeders'...