Florida Derby 2018 post positions, morning line: Audible the early favorite to win

The road to the Kentucky Derby has begun, and the post positions are set for Saturday's annual prep race -- the Florida Derby.

One of the biggest pre-"Run for the Roses" racing events of the year takes place this weekend. The showcase at Gulfstream Park has been held since 1952, and its recent winners have been far from irrelevant, with three of the last five Florida Derby champs going on to win in Louisville, including 2017 winner Always Dreaming.

This year, hosted by Xpressbet.com, the Derby opens with Audible as a 9-5 morning-line favorite and both Promises Fulfilled (3-1) and Catholic Boy (7-2) not far behind.

Here's a look at the entire field for Saturday's event, which will award a combined $2.5 million in purses over 14 races, not to mention invaluable points toward Kentucky Derby contention:

Post position Horse Morning Line 1 Strike Power 4-1 2 Millionaire Runner 50-1 3 Tip Sheet 30-1 4 Promises Fulfilled 3-1 5 Storm Runner 20-1 6 Catholic Boy 7-2 7 Hofburg 20-1 8 Audible 9-5 9 Mississippi 12-1

Though it might be a small field, the winner is most likely to enter the Kentucky Derby next month with hopes of claiming a Triple Crown title.