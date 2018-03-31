Florida Derby 2018 results: Audible inches closer to Kentucky Derby with win at Gulfstream Park

There was no need for bettors to call an audible on Saturday, because morning-line favorite Audible had no trouble winning the Florida Derby with a 1:49.48 run at Gulfstream Park.

The winner of three straight races entering Saturday's annual pre-Kentucky Derby showcase, Audible overcame a slow early pace to cruise to victory as the 9/5 favorite, taking the event's top $1 million prize and earning 100 points toward Kentucky Derby contention in Louisville.

Audible wins the Florida Derby!



15 horses that have won the Florida Derby have gone on to win the @KentuckyDerby! pic.twitter.com/LNXr0trZQL — NBCSN (@NBCSN) March 31, 2018

One of the biggest pre-"Run for the Roses" events of the year, the Florida Derby has been held since 1952 and awarded $2.5 million in total purses, not to mention the points toward Kentucky Derby contention.

Three of the five most recent Florida Derby champions entering this weekend's race went on to win the Kentucky Derby, including Nyquist and Always Dreaming the last two years. Audible, with trainer Todd Fletcher and jockey John Velazquez, was favored ahead of Promises Fulfilled (3-1) and Catholic Boy (7-2) ahead of Saturday's big win.