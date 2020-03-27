Florida Derby: How to watch the iconic race that kicks off the "Road to the Kentucky Derby"
Here's how to watch the iconic race on Saturday
Since the coronavirus began spreading throughout the United States, there hasn't been very much action in the sports world. However, that will change on Saturday afternoon when the Florida Derby takes place. With the Kentucky Derby being postponed until Sept. 5, there aren't going to be a ton of big races that fans will be able to watch as long as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, and this race will not have any fans in attendance due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
The Florida Derby has served as one of the key races on the official "Road to the Kentucky Derby" since 2013. With the Kentucky Derby being pushed back, that road is going to be a lot longer than usual. The race is for three-year old horses and usually held five Saturdays before the Kentucky Derby. Horses like Barbaro (2006), Big Brown (2008), Orb (2013), Nyquist (2016), and Always Dreaming (2017) have won the Florida Derby before going on to win the Kentucky Derby weeks later. The race is 1 1/8 miles and has been a fixture on the horse racing schedule since 1952.
Here's how to watch Saturday's race.
Florida Derby
- Date: Saturday, March 28
- Time: 6:36 p.m. ET
- Location: Hallandale Beach, Florida
- Streaming: NBC Sports Network
