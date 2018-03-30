Florida Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

Holy Bull Stakes winner Audible is the favorite in Saturday's Florida Derby. Getty Images

The $1 million Florida Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Post time is 6:30 p.m. ET. Audible, trained by Todd Pletcher and the reigning Holy Bull Stakes champ, is the Vegas favorite at 9-5.

Four horses in the past 10 years have won the Florida Derby and then captured the roses at Churchill Downs, including last year's champion, Always Dreaming.

Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Florida Derby, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Florida Derby 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, and last week he nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Florida Derby picks.

We can tell you he's not high on Mississippi, who has the fifth-best Vegas odds at 12-1 and is the highest-priced horse ($700,000) in the field.

"Mississippi only has one win on this track and has yet to earn $60,000 in career winnings," Demling told SportsLine. Don't be fooled by his three straight first- or second-place finishes. He's a horse to avoid in the Florida Derby 2018.

One shocker: Demling says Audible falls short of a Florida Derby title despite being the Vegas favorite. Pletcher has won this race three times in the last four years, but Demling says it won't happen in 2018. Audible has three straight wins, but he's not worth 9-5 odds in a loaded field.

Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday.

Which horse wins the $1 million Florida Derby? Check out the latest Florida Derby odds below.

Audible (9-5)

Promises Fulfilled (3-1)

Catholic Boy (7-2)

Strike Power (4-1)

Mississippi (12-1)

Hofburg (20-1)

Storm Runner (20-1)

Tip Sheet (30-1)

Millionaire Runner (50-1)