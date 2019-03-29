Florida Derby odds, predictions 2019: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Kentucky Derby hopefuls hit the dirt at Gulfstream Park on Saturday for the 2019 Florida Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race that awards qualifying points to the top finishers. Post time is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The race is packed with talent, and the latest 2019 Florida Derby odds reflect that. The Bill Mott-trained Hidden Scroll is the 5-2 favorite, with Code of Honor, who just beat Hidden Scroll at the Fountain of Youth Stakes, is at 3-1. Bourbon War, who took second at the Fountain of Youth, comes in at 7-2, while unbeaten Maximum Security is 9-2. Seven of the 11 horses have Xpressbet Florida Derby odds of 15-1 or lower. With so much on the line, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making your own 2019 Florida Derby picks.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he also hit his exacta with West Coast taking second.

That was the start of an impressive year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. That horse went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

A legendary handicapper, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Goldberg got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now that the field is set, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Florida Derby picks, predictions and exotic bets at SportsLine.

In a stacked 2019 Florida Derby lineup, we can tell you he's high on Code of Honor, who defeated Bourbon War and Hidden Scroll in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream, an impressive victory in his first race at 1 1/16 miles. Still, Code of Honor is not the favorite on Saturday, a title that belongs to Hidden Scroll.

"He won his previous race and is trained by Claude McGaughey. Orb was also trained by Shug and won the Kentucky Derby. This horse reminds him of Orb," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He got a good inside trip his last time out and if it's a speed duel again, he'll be right there."

One of top 2019 Florida Derby contenders Goldberg wants no part of: Maximum Security, who's listed at 9-2. Maximum Security is a sprinter who has won all three races he's competed in. But the level of competition may be too much even though each of his wins came at Gulfstream.

"He's a sprinter and Jason Servis is a good trainer, but I don't like him here," Goldberg told SportsLine. "There are too many other sprinters who can finish it out."

For the win, Goldberg is all over a horse with plenty of speed to take down Saturday's Florida Derby 2019. He's putting him in his exactas and trifectas, and so should you. He's only sharing which horse it is, and which exotics to make for a huge payday, at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Florida Derby picks? And which horse with plenty of speed is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Florida Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's picks for the Florida Derby, and find out.

Hidden Scroll 5-2

Code of Honor 3-1

Bourbon War 7-2

Maximum Security 9-2

Current 15-1

Garter and Tie 15-1

Harvey Wallbanger 15-1

Everfast 20-1

Bodexpress 30-1

Union's Destiny 30-1

Hard Belle 50-1