Florida Derby odds, predictions 2019: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races unveils picks

Amateur and professional bettors alike will have their eyes on Gulfstream Park on Saturday, site of the 2019 Florida Derby. After the Florida Derby, there are only seven races left in the Kentucky Derby qualifying series, so the stakes are sky-high. The 11-horse 2019 Florida Derby lineup goes to post at 6:30 p.m. ET and includes four horses with odds lower than 5-1. Hidden Scroll, who won his first-ever race on this track in January, is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Florida Derby odds. He's followed by Code of Honor (3-1), who's coming off an impressive win at the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park, while Bourbon War, the runner-up in the Fountain of Youth, is 7-2. Then there's Maximum Security, who has won all three of his career races and is listed at 9-2 Florida Derby odds. Top trainers including Todd Pletcher and Bill Mott have entries on a busy day of racing in South Florida, so before placing any 2019 Florida Derby picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

In a stacked 2019 Florida Derby lineup, we can tell you he's high on Code of Honor, who defeated Bourbon War and Hidden Scroll in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream, an impressive victory in his first race at 1 1/16 miles. Still, Code of Honor is not the favorite on Saturday, a title that belongs to Hidden Scroll, and so could be overlooked.

Code of Honor won his Maiden Special Weight race at Saratoga last August and finished second in the Champagne Stakes less than two months later. Before his career-defining Fountain of Youth Stakes victory, Code of Honor hit the board in the Mucho Macho Man, the first Xpressbet Florida Derby prep race.

One of Code of Honor's connections is Hall of Fame trainer Claude McGaughey, who won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb. According to Goldberg, Code of Honor reminds McGaughey of that acclaimed horse, which bodes well for his chances on Saturday.

One of top 2019 Florida Derby contenders Goldberg wants no part of: Maximum Security, who's listed at 9-2. The Florida-based colt has won all three races of his young career, and each of them took place at Gulfstream. However, all three of his victories came in sprints, so Maximum Security could run out of gas against 2019 Florida Derby contenders with more experience at the 1 1/6-mile distance.

"He's a sprinter and Jason Servis is a good trainer, but I don't like him here," Goldberg told SportsLine. "There are too many other sprinters who can finish it out."

Hidden Scroll 5-2

Code of Honor 3-1

Bourbon War 7-2

Maximum Security 9-2

Current 15-1

Garter and Tie 15-1

Harvey Wallbanger 15-1

Everfast 20-1

Bodexpress 30-1

Union's Destiny 30-1

Hard Belle 50-1