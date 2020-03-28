Florida Derby odds, predictions 2020: Expert who has nailed four straight races releases picks

The Florida Derby has produced six Kentucky Derby winners since 2001, so all eyes will be on Gulfstream Park for Saturday's important prep race. The 2020 Florida Derby begins at 6:36 p.m. ET, with a loaded field of 12 set to run. Tiz the Law won on this track in his last race, the Holy Bull Stakes, and bookmakers have installed him as the 6-5 morning line favorite in the latest 2020 Florida Derby odds.

Ete Indien (4-1), who won the Fountain Youth Stakes and finished second in the Holy Bull to Tiz the Law, and Jerome Stakes winner Independence Hall (9-2) are the other top 2020 Florida Derby favorites in this $750,000 Grade 1 race over 1 1/8 miles. Before you make any 2020 Florida Derby picks, see what SportsLine's famed horse racing handicapper, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling crushed the Kentucky Derby prep races last year. In April, he scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. He's also hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years.

Demling also enters the Florida Derby 2020 on an incredible hot streak. He has picked the winner in four straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and last week's Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Demling is low on Ete Indien even though he's the second favorite in the 2020 Florida Derby lineup, saying the son of Summer Front barely hits the board from the No. 12 post position.

In the Holy Bull Stakes on Feb. 1, Tiz the Law passed Ete Indien at the top of the stretch and won by three lengths. While Ete Indien possesses plenty of tactical speed, he has never gone nine furlongs. And because of Ete Indien's dominant performance Feb. 29 in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, the payoff on him won't be worth the risk, Demling says. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Florida Derby lineup.

2020 Florida Derby Odds

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Independence Hall (9-2)

Ete Indien (4-1)

Gouverneur Morris (8-1)

As Seen On TV (12-1)

Disc Jockey (20-1)

Candy Tycoon (20-1)

Ajaaweed (20-1)

Soros (30-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

Sassy But Smart (50-1)

My First Grammy (50-1)