Florida Derby odds, predictions 2020: Expert who has nailed four straight races reveals picks

An important Kentucky Derby prep race runs on Saturday, albeit without fans, when the 2020 Florida Derby goes off at Gulfstream Park. Post time from the Hallandale Beach track is 6:36 p.m. ET. Tiz the Law, who's won three of his four career starts, is the 6-5 morning line favorite in the latest 2020 Florida Derby odds. Tiz the Law can clinch a spot in the 2020 Kentucky Derby with a first- or second-place finish, but he'll face a strong field of 12 featuring Ete Indien (4-1), Independence Hall (9-2) and Gouverneur Morris (8-1).

Fifteen winners of this 1 1/8th-mile prep race have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby, and the Derby qualifying points available Saturday -- 100 to the winner, 40 for second, 20 for third, 10 for fourth -- make this a must-see race. Before you make any 2020 Florida Derby picks, see what SportsLine's famed horse racing handicapper, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling crushed the Kentucky Derby prep races last year. In April, he scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. He's also hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in the last 11 years.

Demling also enters the Florida Derby 2020 on an incredible hot streak. He has picked the winner in four straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and last week's Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the 2020 Florida Derby field and revealed where every horse will finish. He's only sharing all of his picks here.

Top 2020 Florida Derby predictions

Demling is low on Ete Indien even though he's the second favorite in the 2020 Florida Derby lineup, saying the son of Summer Front barely hits the board.

"I don't like the No. 12 post position. The other speed in the race, My First Grammy, will hinder his chances to win," Demling told SportsLine. "Plus, he's going to get bet down and the value will be terrible." There are plenty of other values among the other 2020 Florida Derby contenders.

How to make 2020 Florida Derby picks

Instead, Demling is high on a long shot getting plenty of buzz. He's including this horse in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Florida Derby leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Florida Derby 2020? And how is Demling structuring his exactas, trifectas and superfectas? Check out the latest Florida Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see his picks for the Florida Derby.

2020 Florida Derby Odds

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Independence Hall (9-2)

Ete Indien (4-1)

Gouverneur Morris (8-1)

As Seen On TV (12-1)

Disc Jockey (20-1)

Candy Tycoon (20-1)

Ajaaweed (20-1)

Soros (30-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

Sassy But Smart (50-1)

My First Grammy (50-1)