Florida Derby predictions, odds, horses 2020: Ete Indien, Independence Hall picks from handicapping champion

Tiz the Law can solidify his status as one of the leading Kentucky Derby contenders on Saturday when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. Trained by Barclay Tagg and owned by Sackatoga Stable, the same connections of 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Funny Cide, Tiz the Law has three wins and one third in four career starts. He is coming off his most impressive victory, a three-length win in the Holy Bull Stakes.

Tiz the Law is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 12-horse 2020 Florida Derby field. Ete Indien is the 4-1 second choice in the latest 2020 Florida Derby odds, while Independence Hall is at 9-2. Post time is 6:36 p.m. ET. With the race featuring a large and accomplished field, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's resident handicapping champion, Jonathon Kinchen, has to say before making any 2020 Florida Derby picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable handicappers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid out 11x.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Florida Derby field, made his picks and formulated his bets. He's only sharing them here.

2020 Florida Derby expert picks

Kinchen is completely fading Ete Indien, even though he's the second-biggest favorite in the entire race. Trained by Patrick Biancone, this son of Summer Front has three wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off a dominating, 8 1/2-length win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

But Ete Indien got away with an uncontested lead that day and is not likely to get that same easy setup again on Saturday. Kinchen will not have Ete Indien on any of his tickets.

Another curveball: Kinchen also is fading Independence Hall, the third-biggest favorite at 9-2. Trained by Michael Trombetta, Independence Hall has three wins and one second in four career starts. Both his sire, Constitution, and his dam sire, Cape Town, won the Florida Derby.

Independence Hall earned a big 101 Beyer speed figure in November, but he has not approached that figure in two races since. In addition, he has yet to show he can relax behind a fast pace. He is a talented colt, but Kinchen will not have Independence Hall on any of his tickets.

How to make 2020 Florida Derby bets

However, Kinchen's top pick is a horse who has not seen the early pace he is likely to encounter on Saturday. Kinchen is including this horse in his wagers, and so should you. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Florida Derby 2020? And which wagers should you make? Check out the latest Florida Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Florida Derby.

Florida Derby odds 2020

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Independence Hall (9-2)

Ete Indien (4-1)

Gouverneur Morris (8-1)

As Seen On TV (12-1)

Disc Jockey (20-1)

Candy Tycoon (20-1)

Ajaaweed (20-1)

Soros (30-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

Sassy But Smart (50-1)

My First Grammy (50-1)