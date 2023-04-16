University of Florida gymnastics star Trinity Thomas, the reigning all-around NCAA gymnastics champion, earned the 28th career perfect 10 of her collegiate career on Saturday, tying the all-time mark at the NCAA championships. Thomas now enters a three-way tie for the all-time record, which was originally set by Jenny Hansen in 1996 before being matched by Jamie Dantzscher in 2008.

Thomas' tying the record was the finishing touch on her gymnastics career, as Saturday marked her final routine after she returned from an injury sustained in last month's Regionals.

"I don't even know how to sum up (my career)," Thomas said in a television interview. "It's been the best time of my life. This fifth year has been a blessing and I am going to miss gymnastics so much."

In all, Thomas will be credited with 12 perfect 10s on floor, six on beam, five on bars and five on vault in five collegiate seasons.

Thomas' milestone helped Florida finish second overall in the championship final, which would be won by Oklahoma. For the Sooners, Saturday's triumph marked the program's second-straight NCAA championship and their sixth in the last nine years.