The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-14) will play their first game in three weeks when they face the Army Black Knights (17-15) on Monday afternoon in the 2025 CBI quarterfinals. FGCU finished third in the Atlantic Sun Conference this season, but its NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed in a 71-65 loss to Queens in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Army snapped a four-game losing streak with an 83-78 win over Elon in the first round of the CBI on Sunday. The winner of this game will face the winner of Queens vs. Cleveland State in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The game from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., tips off at 2 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Florida Gulf Coast vs. Army odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 152.5. Before making any Army vs. FGCU picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Army spread: Florida Gulf Coast -9.5

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Army over/under: 152.5 points

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Army money line: Florida Gulf Coast -481, Army +360

FGCU: 16-14 against the spread (ATS) this season

ARMY: 14-15 ATS this season

Why Florida Gulf Coast can cover

Florida Gulf Coast put together an excellent regular season in conference play, finishing one game behind Lipscomb and North Alabama atop the Atlantic Sun standings. The Eagles won four straight games to close the regular season, including an 80-61 win over Bellarmine in their finale. They were upset by Queens in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals, though.

Senior guard Dallion Johnson leads a balanced FGCU lineup with 14.9 points per game, scoring 26 points in the win over Bellarmine. He is joined in double figures by senior forward Keeshawn Kellman (13.9 ppg), senior guard Zavian McLean (11.6) and junior guard Jevin Muniz (10.5). The Eagles are 11-3 in their last 14 games as favorites. See which team to pick here.

Why Army can cover

Army was in contention for the Patriot League regular-season title before suffering a three-game losing streak to close the campaign. The Black Knights lost to Colgate in the conference tournament, dashing their NCAA Tournament hopes. They bounced back with an 83-78 win over Elon on Sunday, despite closing as 4-point underdogs.

Senior guard Jalen Rucker poured in 27 points for Army, while junior forward Jorn Everson scored 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Rucker leads Army with 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but three of his teammates are also double-digit scorers. Florida Gulf Coast has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

