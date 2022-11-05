An extremely lopsided high school football game on Friday night was called at halftime after IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. hung 96 unanswered points on West Toronto Prep out of Canada. The game between the 7-1 Florida athletics powerhouse and an 0-5 Canadian team was mercifully declared over at halftime before IMG Academy was able to hit the century mark in a 96-0 victory.

West Toronto entered Friday night's game winless and had been outscored 195-6 on the season, making their matchup with IMG Academy an enormous mismatch at almost every level. It quickly showed: IMG Academy scored nine touchdowns on offense in the first half, also adding three defensive touchdowns, a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt, and three safeties.

It was clear from the outset that Friday night's game would not be a fair fight, as IMG Academy boasts multiple players who have committed to college football powerhouses, including wide receivers Carnell Tate and Winston Watkins Jr., who are committed to Ohio State and Texas A&M, respectively.

IMG Academy's beatdown of West Toronto Prep was so incredibly one-sided that it instantly drew comparisons to another recent IMG blowout victory over a vastly inferior opponent. In 2021, IMG Academy blew out Bishop Sycamore 58-0 in a nationally-televised game, a result that led to Bishop Sycamore -- which had billed itself as an Ohio high school football powerhouse -- being exposed as an illegitimate institution and deemed a scam by the Ohio Department of Education.

Some raised similar questions about the legitimacy of West Toronto Prep, pointing out that the school's listed address is located at the edge of Centennial Park by a parking lot and hockey arena. The school's social media accounts are spotty, including a listed Twitter account (@WestTorontoPrep) that does not exist.

A video on the school website claims that West Toronto Prep gives student-athletes exposure to colleges in the United States, access to coaches and trainers from the CFL and NFL, and says that the team plays "all games in the USA againts (sic) high ranked schools."