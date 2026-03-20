The 16th-seeded Prairie View A&M Panthers will battle the top-seeded Florida Gators in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Prairie View A&M is coming off a 67-55 win over Lehigh in Wednesday's First Four matchup, while Florida dropped a 91-74 decision to Vanderbilt in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Panthers (19-17), who have won eight in a row, finished eighth in the SWAC standings at 9-9. The Gators (26-7), who have won 12 of their last 13, won the SEC regular-season title with a 16-2 conference mark.

Tipoff from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., is set for 9:25 p.m. ET. The Gators are 35.5-point favorites in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Florida odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Florida vs. Prairie View A&M picks, check out the Florida vs. Prairie View predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Prairie View A&M vs. Florida 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for Florida vs. Prairie View A&M:

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida spread: Florida -35.5 Prairie View A&M vs. Florida over/under: 154.5 points Prairie View A&M vs. Florida money line: Florida -100000 Prairie View A&M +6750 Prairie View A&M vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Prairie View A&M vs. Florida TV: TNT

Top Prairie View A&M vs. Florida predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Prairie View A&M vs. Florida, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (155.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last nine Florida games. Prairie View A&M is 10-0 against the spread in its last 10 games. Florida, meanwhile, is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Panthers to have three players score 19 points or more, including Dontae Horne, who is projected to score 19. The Gators are projected to have six players score 11 points or more, led by Thomas Haugh, who is projected to score 20. The model is projecting 157 combined points, as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Prairie View A&M picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of Prairie View vs. Florida 10,000 times and says one side of the spread cashes nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Prairie View A&M, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Prairie View spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.