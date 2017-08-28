Florida State may dominate Alabama, but the Crimson Tide will bounce back
Florida State is the stronger team on paper, but Alabama's schedule lets them come back strong
With Alabama and Florida State headlining Saturday's opening weekend, a lot has been made about last year's national title runner up in Alabama and how it will fare against an FSU team that's returning a ton of quality players. Although the Tide certainly lost a lot of talent, they're still Alabama, but some have been questioning if that's taken them too far in preseason discussions.
CBS Sports national columnist Bill Reiter believes that there's something to be said for the clear disparity in experience, but to start panicking even if Alabama does lose would be ill-advised. He notes Alabama (as of now) has a relatively weak schedule after Florida State, and he mentions the gap in returning talent. They're still be the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country, so a Week 1 loss doesn't preclude them from the College Football Playoff.
The final factor, of course, is Nick Saban. No Saban team should ever be counted out, particularly after only one loss. Reiter sees Alabama rolling after Florida State and clinching a playoff berth despite the loss. We have a long way to see how this prediction plays out, but it's undoubtedly an ambitious one.
