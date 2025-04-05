Top-seeded SEC teams clash when the Florida Gators battle the Auburn Tigers in a 2025 Final Four matchup on Saturday. Auburn advanced with a 70-64 win over Michigan State in Sunday's Elite Eight matchup, while Florida downed Texas Tech 84-79 on Saturday. The Gators (34-4), who are making their sixth Final Four appearance, and first since 2014, are seeking their third national championship, and first since 2007. The Tigers (32-5), who are making their second Final Four appearance, and first since 2019, have never won a national title. Auburn superstar Johni Broome (arm) practiced on Thursday and told reporters he expects to be 100% for this matchup.

Tipoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is set for 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS. In their last meeting, Florida defeated Auburn 90-81 in SEC play on Feb. 8. Florida is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Auburn vs. Florida odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before making any Florida vs. Auburn picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters this matchup on a 229-169 roll (+1805) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model also ranks in the 99.5th percentile in a major bracket contest after correctly calling every Elite Eight and Final Four team this year.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Auburn and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Auburn vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Auburn spread: Florida -2.5

Florida vs. Auburn over/under: 159.5 points

Florida vs. Auburn money line: Florida -152, Auburn +127

FLA: The Gators are 25-11 ATS this season

AUB: The Tigers have hit the team total under in seven of their last eight games (+5.85 units)

Why Florida can cover

Walter Clayton Jr. is coming off a dominant performance in the Elite Eight win over Texas Tech, pouring in 30 points, dishing out four assists, grabbing two rebounds and making two blocks. He has scored 20 or more points in five of the past six games, including a pair of 23-point performances in a first-round win over Norfolk State and a Sweet 16 win over two-time defending national champion UConn. His best effort this year came in a 106-100 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 4, when he poured in 33 points and added five assists and three rebounds. He is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37 games.

FAU transfer and senior guard Alijah Martin is an integral part of the Gators' offense. He has scored 10 or more points in 10 consecutive games, including a 10-point and seven-rebound effort in the win over Texas Tech. In an 87-71 win over Maryland in the Sweet 16, he scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists. In 36 games this season, including 34 starts, Martin is averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.1 minutes.

Why Auburn can cover

Broome continued his torrid pace with 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Elite Eight win over Michigan State. It was his 20th double-double of the year and 80th of his collegiate career. He had 22 points and 16 boards in a 78-65 win over Michigan in the Sweet 16. In 35 games, including 34 starts, he is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks in 30.1 minutes.

Also helping power the Tigers is freshman Tahaad Pettiford, who has reached double-digit scoring in all four NCAA Tournament games coming off the bench. In the 82-70 win over Creighton in the second round, he poured in 23 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists. He had 20 points and three assists in the win over Michigan in the Sweet 16. In 37 games, including one start, he is averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 22.9 minutes.

