The No. 1 seed Florida Gators and the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartans collide in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Gators ended the regular season on a six-game win streak. On March 16, Florida topped Tennessee 86-77 in the SEC Tournament title game. As for the Spartans, they have won four games in a row to end the regular season. Norfolk State defeated South Carolina State 66-65 in the MEAC title game on March 15.

Tipoff from the Lenovo Center is at 6:50 p.m. ET. The latest Norfolk State vs. Florida odds via SportsLine consensus list the Gators as 28.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Florida vs. Norfolk State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida vs. Norfolk State spread: Gators -28.5

Florida vs. Norfolk State over/under: 153.5 points

Why Norfolk State can cover

Senior guard Brian Moore Jr. has been the main scorer for the Spartans this year. Moore Jr. leads the team in points (18.4) with 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shoots 54% from the field. The New York native has scored 20-plus 13 times during the regular season. On March 6 against Howard, Moore Jr. finished with 21 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Senior guard Christian Ings averages 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Pennsylvania native has scored 16-plus points in two straight games. In the MEAC title game, he had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Why Florida can cover

The Gators have gone 23-6 against the spread as the favorite and 8-0 at a neutral site this season. Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. ranks first on the team in points (17.5) and assists (4.3). The Florida native scored more than 20 points in four of the last five games. In the SEC Championship against Tennessee on March 16, Clayton Jr. had 22 points and five boards.

Sophomore forward Alex Condon averages 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. The Washington native has seven double-doubles this season. On March 8 versus Ole Miss, Condon finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

How to make Norfolk State vs. Florida picks

