Floyd Mayweather got his ankles obliterated with a crossover during a charity game

Floyd Mayweather may be undefeated in the boxing ring, but he's got some blemishes in his game on the basketball court. None of those blemishes are more violent than the L he took during a charity game on Monday.

While playing in the 2nd Annual Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game in Los Angeles, Mayweather had the unenviable task of guarding Bone Collector, the streetball legend and ballhandling coach that has earned his moniker by ruthlessly victimizing would-be defenders on the court.

Mayweather's ankles are now the latest addition to the collection of bones.

The former boxing champ was playing inspired, high-energy defense on Bone Collector at the top of the arc... at least until the crossover came. The ballcarrier looked like he was going to drive the lane before abruptly pulling a crossover step-back on Mayweather, who couldn't quite read the move.

As a result, Mayweather got dumped, and he got dumped hard. To add insult to injury, Bone Collector drilled a three pointer while Mayweather could only watch flat on his back.

It seems fair to officially count that sequence as a TKO. And you know someone with the pride and ego of Mayweather is going to be haunted by that vicious move for quite a while.