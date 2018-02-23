Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy NASCAR picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or any other fantasy site for the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.



He's crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge in NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.



He got off to a fast start in NASCAR last week as well, putting Denny Hamlin in his DraftKings lineup. The result: Hamlin surged to a third-place finish in the Daytona 500. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable Sunday.



Now, he's set his sights on the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He's revealed his optimal DFS lineup and he's sharing it only over at SportsLine.



This week, McClure is again targeting Hamlin, this time for $9,300 on DraftKings.



McClure loves Hamlin, a member of the Joe Gibbs Toyota Team, because of his record on 1.5-mile tracks. Hamlin finished in the top five in all but one of his seven races on those tracks last year, so he's a top contender in this race.



Five other racers are priced higher than Hamlin on DraftKings, however, so lock in this value play and look for a second consecutive strong performance.



If you roster Hamlin, you'll also have room to add a huge star such as Martin Truex Jr., who is $10,400 on DraftKings.



He was dominant on 1.5-mile tracks last year, winning seven of his 11 starts on the way to a Cup Championship. He's one of the top overall plays for Sunday and his history in this type of event makes him worth the price.



McClure is also targeting multiple value picks who are in line to give you plenty of DFS points at an extremely low price. These picks are the key to building a star-studded roster that will give you the best chance to cash in big on Sunday.



So what 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 lineup should you enter on DraftKings? And what value picks are the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for the QuikTrip 500, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.