Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 odds, picks 2018: Advanced computer model says Daniel Suarez surprises NASCAR

The 2018 NASCAR schedule rolls on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta. Rinnai 250 winner Kevin Harvick is the favorite at 4/1, followed by Kyle Larson and pole-sitter Kyle Busch at 9/2. Martin Truex, Jr. opened as a co-favorite before being relegated to the back of the starting grid. He's now going off at 7/1.



One big surprise the model is calling for in the 2018 QuikTrip 500: Daniel Suarez, despite going off as a massive 50/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title.

Suarez averaged a 19th-place finish in intermediate tracks during his rookie season. Despite a rough showing at last week's Daytona 500, Suarez will start No. 4 in Atlanta.

Suarez ran well in qualifying and, along with the rest of the Joe Gibbs racing team, he has been fast at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He's a driver who could pay off huge on Sunday.

Another shocker: Martin Truex, Jr. barely sniffs the top 10 despite still being one of the co-favorites. He failed inspection three times, lost his crew chief, and will start at the back of the pack. Avoid him like the plague on Sunday, especially getting just 7/1 odds.

Kevin Harvick 4/1

Kyle Larson 9/2

Kyle Busch 9/2

Martin Truex Jr. 7/1

Denny Hamlin 10/1

Chase Elliott 12/1

Brad Keselowski 15/1

Jimmie Johnson 15/1

Joey Logano 18/1

Clint Bowyer 20/1

Kurt Busch 25/1

Ryan Blaney 25/1

Erik Jones 25/1