A former Northwestern volleyball player filed a lawsuit anonymously saying she was physically harmed during a hazing incident that took place in 2021, and claimed the university and its athletic department were negligent.

According to the lawsuit, "Jane Doe" was punished after contracting COVID-19 in February of that year because her coaches said she had violated team guidelines -- which she maintains she followed.

The suit alleges that in early March march of 2021, "Jane Doe's" coaches allowed the team captains to pick the punishment. She was forced to "run suicide" sprints and had to dive to the ground each time she reached a line on the court while her teammates and coaching staff watched. She said she got injured during the exercise and required medical attention afterward. She was also isolated from the team and forced to write an apology letter to the trainers. The player said there was retaliation as head coach Shane Davis refused to properly coach her during practices.

The suit also alleges campus police and the athletic department were aware of the incident. She said she even met with athletic director Derrick Gragg but he "did nothing in response" to her concerns about the culture of the program.

Gragg and Davis are listed defendants in the lawsuit. Other defendants include Northwestern, the university's current and former presidents, the board of trustees and current ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who was the athletic director at Northwestern at the time of the alleged incident.

"Jane Doe's" lawyers, Parker Stinar and Patrick Salvi, also filed multiple lawsuits on behalf of Northwestern football players last week. Per ESPN, the lawyers have spoken with athletes from multiple sports and claim that the athletic department has failed to properly address hazing incidents.

"Jane Doe's complaint outlines the institutional failures at Northwestern beyond the volleyball and football programs, shedding light of a corrupt athletic department," Stinar said in a statement to ESPN.

This suit is the latest trouble for Northwestern stemming from player complaints about hazing and coaches being aware of, and sometimes participating in player mistreatment. The university fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 11 due to hazing accusations. Former Northwestern quarterback and wide receiver Lloyd Yates became the fourth former player to come forward with a lawsuit against the school.

Three days after Fitzgerald's departure, Northwestern also fired baseball coach Jim Foster amid allegations of "bullying and abusive behavior."