Formula 1 isn't coming to North America or South America in 2020. F1 confirmed on Friday that, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will not be possible to race in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada in 2020. They do plan on holding races in those locations in 2021, as it currently stands.

The decision was made based on the current restrictions in the countries, as well as the rising number of COVID-19 cases in many areas of the world.

Formula 1's statement said the decision was made "due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe."

The cancelation of events in North America and South America does not mean Formula 1 fans will be without events to watch. The schedule inlcudes 13 races, with the latest announced events taking place in Portimao (Portugal), Imola (Italy) and Nürburg (Germany). It's the first time the sport is hosting an event in Imola since 2006.

Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 Chase Carey is optimistic about next year and is looking towards the future.

"We want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world," he said.