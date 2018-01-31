Formula One is pulling the plug on 'grid girls' and 'podium girls' at races
Formula One says it's doing away with 'grid girls' when the 2018 racing season begins in March
Formula One races will no longer have "grid girls" or "podium girls" before and after races, ending the long-time tradition. F1 announced the change on Wednesday, which is effective immediately. The 2018 season, which begins March 25 at the Australian Grand Prix, will look a little different as F1 tries to rebrand itself for the future.
"Grid girls" were women in uniform standing in front of drivers' cars holding their number, while the podium girls stood with the top three drivers in the race. According to F1 in a statement, they appreciated the longevity of the tradition, but the way that society has moved doesn't fit with this practice.
"Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport," said F1 spokesman Sean Bratches in a statement.
"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms," Bratches continued. "We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."
Women's Sport Trust, a charity that is attempting to promote women's sports, congratulated the move on Twitter.
Per the Associated Press, other motorsports had already stopped the practice, including The World Endurance Championship before the 2015 season. F1 has already toyed with the grid girl concept, using "grid boys," men in cutoff jeans, at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2015 in a one-off gesture.
Not only will this apply to F1 races, but it will extend to other events that occur on Grand Prix weekends, according to the AP.
