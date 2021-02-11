Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is reportedly "conscious and well" after being involved in a road accident while out cycling. The Spanish Alpine driver will reportedly go through more medical examinations on Friday, according to his team.

Alonso, who is trying to make a return to Formula One after a two year absence from the competition. The crash itself happened in Switzerland where he was riding his bicycle. He was taken to the hospital shortly thereafter. Here's a full statement from his team, according to the Formula One website.

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.



"Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning."

More information will reportedly be available after Alonso goes through his additional medical examinations. Until then, the team has made it clear that they will not offer any more comment on the matter at this time.

Alonso is trying to become the first driver to have three separate stints with a single Formula One team, having raced for Renault between 2003-06 (when he became a two-time world champion), 08-09 and now from 2021 onwards. He left F1 at the end of 2018 and since then has won the Le Mans 24 Hours for a second time, won the WEC world championship, failed to qualify for the Indy 500 and finished 13th in the famous Dakar Rally.