Formula One's ban on 'grid girls' may not fly at Monaco and Russian Grand Prix

If the Instagram account of four-time Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton was any indication this week, one of the world's top drivers thinks "grid girls" belong in today's sport.

Re-posting a picture of five grid girls with a caption suggesting the May 27 Monaco Grand Prix will feature the signature race-track models, complete with his own caption of "Thank you Jesus," Hamilton has since deleted the post. But it strongly hinted, as BBC reported, that he stands with Monaco and Russian Grand Prix executives who oppose Formula One's January ban on the use of grid girls.

The since-deleted post, which showcases, from above, five different women with "grid girls" outfits -- skintight jumpsuits with chest-deep necklines -- echoed comments made by Monaco organizer Michel Boeri, who said his "only problem" with F1 owner Liberty Media is its plan to replace grid girls with "grid kids," noting that the girls are "beautiful" and "the cameras will be on them."

"Our American friends assume it hurts female feelings, but our hostesses go to modeling and PR schools, and they're paid well," he added, according to Autoweek. "Why in the world should I stop 30 women from earning a living?"

F1 spokesman Sean Bratches said during Liberty Media's initial announcement regarding grid girls, promotional models who accompany drivers to the track, that the decision to ban them reflected a change in "societal norms."

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grand Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms," Bratches said. "We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."