Formula One's 'Grid Girls' are being replaced by 'Grid Kids' this season

Formula 1 has scrapped its tradition of using Grid Girls on race day. USATSI

Five days after Formula One announced it was getting rid of "Grid Girls," it made a new announcement on Monday. The catchy and hopefully less demeaning "Grid Kids" will now be taking center stage before races, per The Guardian, as F1 tries to build a slightly more family-friendly image.

According to F1 spokesman Sean Bratches in a statement, the decision to get rid of the Grid Girls was made because the practice "clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms."

With the announcement of Grid Kids, Bratches said that the moment would be special for the kids.

"This will be an extraordinary moment for these youngsters," he said, per The Guardian. "Imagine, standing beside their heroes, watch as they prepare to race, and to be there, alongside them in those precious few minutes just before the start. What an unforgettable experience, for them, and their families. An inspiration to keep driving, training and learning so that they can dream of one day being there themselves. What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula One heroes."

Liberty Media has been working on rebranding F1 since its acquisition of the racing league in 2017. Liberty Media, as The Guardian notes, also owns the Professional Darts Corporation, and abandoned the practice of women escorting the competitors onto the stage in that field.

The president of the F1 governing body, Jean Todt, wanted to keep the focus on the kids, however.

"Formula One is the pinnacle of motor sport and the dream of every young racer competing in the junior series that make up the FIA's single-seater pyramid, from karting all the way to F1," he said, per The Guardian. "We are therefore delighted to bring that dream a little closer by giving the future champions of our sport the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes on the grid in the build-up to the race start. For the wider FIA, this is an excellent initiative."

All of this is ignoring another pressing question. Does rhyming top alliteration in the hierarchy of great naming conventions? "Grid Kids" is undeniably catchy, but it's hard not to like the consecutive consonants of "Grid Girls." Either way, Liberty's rebranding of F1 is clearly being taken seriously. This is just the latest example of sweeping changes to modernize the sport, and they feel like steps in the right direction.