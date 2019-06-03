'Fortnite' pros banned for cheating return to qualify for $30M World Cup tournament
Two gamers who were caught running up their scores will still earn a minimum of $50,000
One month after they received a two-week ban for cheating during "Fortnite" World Cup qualifiers, two gaming professionals have officially qualified for the event, guaranteeing themselves at least $50,000 in prize money.
Xxif and Ronaldo, two of the top recent performers in the popular multiplayer game, took the No. 1 spot in Week 8 of "Fortnite" qualifier matches, therefore ensuring placement in Epic Games' first World Cup -- a tournament with a reported $30 million prize pool, according to Polygon.
Damon "Xxif" Cook and Ronald "Ronaldo" Mach were both found to be illegally obtaining points earlier in qualifiers, with colluding friends "feeding (them) kills" by intentionally making themselves easy targets for the professionals in the game. Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite," responded by issuing a competitive ruling in early May that banned both players for 14 days and stripped them of any World Cup qualification they may have earned.
The 14-day ban, which came alongside an apparent reprimanding of 698 other discovered cheaters, was evidently not long enough to keep either Xxif or Ronaldo from returning in time to secure a spot in the World Cup anyway. But as Polygon noted, a number of notable "Fortnite" fans and players are not thrilled the controversial duo has regained its eligibility, with World Cup commentator DrLupo among those expressing disappointment in Xxif and Ronaldo still being able to qualify.
"Xxif and I felt it was unfair the first time we were banned," Ronaldo told Polygon in response. "We served the sentence and came back to qualify. Everyone still wants to see us fall which is fine, because in NYC we're going to win the final event. Haters gonna hate."
-
2019 Belmont Stakes odds, opening lines
Updated odds for each and every horse set to race at Belmont Park on Saturday
-
Belmont Stakes 2019 odds, best bets
Jody Demling nailed Tapwrit beating Irish War Cry in 2017 and called Justify last year
-
How to watch, stream '19 Belmont Stakes
Everything you need to know about the third and final leg of the American Triple Crown
-
Belmont Stakes 2019 odds, top bets
If you had laid $300 on Hank Goldberg's Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over...
-
2019 Penn Mile odds, picks, predictions
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has revealed his picks for the 2019 Penn Mile
-
Eight kids share Spelling Bee crown
After 20 flawless rounds from eight different students, the Bee dished out $50K to its 'oc...