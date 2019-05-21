'Fortnite' teases special Michael Jordan collaboration with Air Jordan, 'Game recognize Game' logo

Next in line for a "Fortnite" crossover: One of the most recognizable names in sports history.

With an update scheduled for Wednesday, the popular multiplayer video game has teased a collaboration with none other than Michael Jordan, posting Tuesday an in-game message encouraging players to be on the lookout for a special event.

"Game recognize Game," the message read alongside Air Jordan's famous "Jumpman" logo. "Drop in tomorrow."

The official "Fortnite" Twitter account also teased the team-up, posting emojis of a goat, basketball and sneakers -- a not-so-subtle nod to (who many think is) the NBA's G.O.A.T. and his famous Air Jordan apparel brand.

Epic Games, the developer behind "Fortnite," has not revealed what the collaboration could include but previously incorporated the ability to shoot basketballs in Season 5 of its game. "Fortnite" also featured limited-time basketball-themed skins, or outfits and characters, during that season. Some have speculated the Jordan crossover could include the return of those skins, the ability to outfit characters with Jordan sneakers or the ability to play as M.J. himself.

"Fortnite" is no stranger to big-name collaborations. Fresh off interactive partnerships with blockbusters like "John Wick: Chapter 3" and "Avengers: Endgame," the game also teamed up with the NFL in 2018 for a variety of special features, including Super Bowl-themed skins and a limited-time "NFL Rumble" game mode.