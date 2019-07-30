Fortnite World Cup: 16-year-old wins record $3 million prize in esports video game tournament

Parents nationwide on Monday night lost a lot of leverage in bedtime arguments for kids to turn off video games.

That's when Kyle Giersdorf, a 16-year-old from Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, claimed the first solo World Cup title in "Fortnite" history, earning a $3 million prize from Epic Games in the process.

After cruising through the first round of the multiplayer game's first-ever $30 million World Cup tournament, Giersdorf outlasted everyone from professional players to big-name streamers, racking up 59 points to finish in first at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, as CBS News reported. His $3 million payout, secured by a 26-point lead over second-place finisher Harrison "Psalm" Chang, is the largest for a solo player in esports tournament history.

"Words can't really explain it. I'm so happy," said Giersdorf, better known as "Bugha" in the game. "Everything I've done in the grind has all paid off, and it's just insane."

His victory came a day after 16-year-old David "Aqua" Wang and 17-year-old Emil "Nyhrox" Pedersen split a $3 million grand prize for the World Cup's duo finals.

Chang, 24, was the oldest player in the solo tourney and said it was "great representing the old dudes," calling "Fortnite" a "young man's game."

But the online battle royale has captivated multiple generations since its debut in 2017. Known across the sports spectrum for its partnerships with big names like the NFL and Jordan Brand, "Fortnite" has made its way into NHL and MLB locker rooms, drawn participation from gaming pros and even prompted parents to start paying for their kids to take "Fortnite" lessons.