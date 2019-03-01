Fountain of Youth Stakes 2019 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Kentucky Derby hopefuls hit the track at Gulfstream Park on Saturday for the 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes, which goes to post at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Kentucky Derby prep race features several horses that have never lost and some who have defied odds in the past with head-turning finishes. Hidden Scroll, who crushed the competition in his only race so far, is the favorite at 9-5 in the latest 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds. Fellow unbeaten Vekoma is at 7-2 Fountain of Youth odds, with Signalman at 9-2 and Code of Honor at 6-1. Six of the 11 horses in the field are listed at 10-1 or lower. With so much on the line and so many contenders, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before entering your own 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. He even nailed the Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park that day. "I was cashing all day," he told SportsLine.

That was the start of a fantastic year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. The result: he went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

A legendary prognosticator, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

He got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing City of Light to win the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. That race was also at Gulfstream, Goldberg's home park and site of Saturday's Fountain of Youth Stakes 2019.

Now that the 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes lineup is set, Goldberg is releasing his Fountain of Youth Stakes picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine. We can tell you he's not going with Vekoma, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-2 odds.

Vekoma has raced just twice so far, but has won them both, including an impressive victory at the Nashua Stakes at Aqueduct in November. But this will be a major step up in competition for Vekoma, and Goldberg says the horse will be overwhelmed.

Instead, we can tell you Goldberg is high on Global Campaign, a 10-1 long shot who hasn't lost a race in his short-but-determined career. Trainer Stanley Hough's horse is a perfect 2-for-2 in dominant fashion. He's looked equally impressive in training at prestigious Palm Meadows. This is Global Campaign's first stakes race, but Goldberg has plenty of confidence.

"He's a stalker and already has a race at this length," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Stanley Hough is an amazing trainer. Global Campaign has looked good visually on the track too."

Goldberg is also very high on a massive underdog that has all the tools to put together a complete run at the Fountain of Youth 2019. Anyone who backs him could be in for a huge payday.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks? And which shocking underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks, and find out.



Hidden Scroll 9-5

Vekoma 7-2

Signalman 9-2

Code of Honor 6-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Global Campaign 10-1

Epic Dreamer 20-1

Everfast 20-1

Frosted Grace 30-1

Union's Destiny 30-1

Gladiator King 50-1