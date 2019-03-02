Fountain of Youth Stakes 2019 odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

There is no shortage of contenders in Saturday's 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes. Everyone from professional to amateur bettors will be tuned into Gulfstream Park, and post time is at 5:30 p.m. ET. Promises Fulfilled won the Fountain of Youth Stakes last year as a long shot and the handle approached $30 million. This time around, the $400,000 event features many of the nation's top 3-year-olds with eyes on the Kentucky Derby in May. The lineup includes Hidden Scroll, the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds, as well as Vekoma (7-2), both of whom are unbeaten in their young careers. Four other horses are also considered legitimate contenders by oddsmakers, so before placing any 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. He even nailed the Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park that day. "I was cashing all day," he told SportsLine.

That was the start of a fantastic year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. The result: he went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

A legendary prognosticator, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

He got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing City of Light to win the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. That race was also at Gulfstream, Goldberg's home park and site of Saturday's Fountain of Youth Stakes 2019.

Now that the 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes lineup is set, Goldberg is releasing his Fountain of Youth Stakes picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine. We can tell you he's not going with Vekoma, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-2 odds.

Vekoma has raced just twice so far, but has won them both, including an impressive victory at the Nashua Stakes at Aqueduct in November. But this will be a major step up in competition for Vekoma, and Goldberg says the horse will be overwhelmed.

Instead, we can tell you Goldberg is high on Signalman, who's listed at 9-2 Fountain of Youth odds. While several of the blue-chip horses in the field haven't run in stakes races before, this is the fourth one for Signalman. And he's been successful in them, winning the Kentucky Jockey Club in November. He's also finished second and third in two Grade 1 races in 2018. Signalman won't be intimidated by the extremely talented 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes lineup.

"Signalman will be able to make up a ton of ground. He figures to be on the pace behind Hidden Scroll, but this horse will be a factor," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Trainer Kenny McPeek has had plenty of success with longshots."

Goldberg is also very high on a massive underdog that has all the tools to put together a complete run at the Fountain of Youth 2019. Anyone who backs him could be in for a huge payday.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks? And which shocking underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks, and find out.



Hidden Scroll 9-5

Vekoma 7-2

Signalman 9-2

Code of Honor 6-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Global Campaign 10-1

Epic Dreamer 20-1

Everfast 20-1

Frosted Grace 30-1

Union's Destiny 30-1

Gladiator King 50-1