The Shug McGaughey-trained Greatest Honour can validate himself as one of the leading Kentucky Derby contenders when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2021 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park. A son of Tapit, Greatest Honour is coming off a resounding 5 3/4-length victory in the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream. The win vaulted him into the top three on many Kentucky Derby contender lists. On Saturday, he's the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds.

Reigning Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf champion Fire At Will is right behind him at 7-2 in the 2021 Fountain of Youth Stakes field of 10. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 6:10 p.m. ET. With the $300,000 race featuring a talented lineup, you'll want to see what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2021 Fountain of Youth picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "America's Day at the Races" and co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. In November, he finished second (out of 418 contestants) in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit on the races during the 14 Breeders' Cup races ($151,025.20), he took home more than $366,000.

It's no fluke, either. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a Pick 3 that paid $50,000. Last year, his first for SportsLine, he nailed an $80 bet on Ete Indien to win the Fountain of Youth, winning $344. That was only one of many eye-popping scores by Kinchen for SportsLine last year. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the Fountain of Youth 2021, made his picks and formulated his bets.

Top 2021 Fountain of Youth Stakes predictions

Kinchen is largely fading Fire At Will, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. A son of Declaration of War, Fire At Will has three wins in four career starts. He last raced in November, winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf by three lengths at 30-1 odds.

However, Fire At Will's connections have never entered him in a dirt race, and, if the rain stays away, this will be his first start on a fast dirt track. With so few graded stakes turf races for three-year-olds at this time of the year, connections often enter their turf runners on the dirt with nothing to lose, even if their dirt ability is in question.

Kinchen also is completely fading Tarantino, even though he is at 8-1 on the morning line. This son of Pioneerof the Nile has two wins and two seconds in four career starts. He is coming off a second place finish to Greatest Honour in the Holy Bull on Jan. 3.

However, he has never run particularly fast, as his career-best Beyer Speed figure is 80. That ranks sixth in the field and is 10 points shy of the field's best Beyer of 90, which is owned by Fire At Will. Kinchen will not use Tarantino in his wagering, and neither should you.

How to make 2021 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks

After getting the inside scoop from the trainer, Kinchen's top pick is a horse who is "working really well." Kinchen is including this horse in his wagering, and so should you.

Which horse wins the Fountain of Youth 2021? And how has Kinchen structured his wagering? Check out the latest Fountain of Youth odds below


