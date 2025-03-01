Will Todd Pletcher add to his win total at the 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes on Saturday? The renowned trainer has the most victories in the history of this Kentucky Derby prep race, as his Fountain of Youth Stakes horses won in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2023. He has a chance to add to that total with two horses in the Fountain of Youth Stakes 2025: River Thames and Gate to Wire. River Thames is the 2-1 betting favorite in the 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds. Post time is 5:44 p.m. ET at Gulfstream Park.

Gate to Wire is 6-1 in the latest Fountain of Youth Stakes odds 2025, while Burnham Square and Sovereignty are 5-2 and 3-1, respectively. With several talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. Last November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 score.

Top 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is high on Gate to Wire, even though he is a longshot at 6-1. This three-year-old thoroughbred is in a small but stacked field and had hiccups after winning his debut race. However, he was the first across the finish line in his last start on Feb. 1 at the Swale Stakes.

In that race, Gate to Wire raced comfortably in the middle of the pack before turning on the jets with 1/16 of a mile left to race. He ended up winning by five lengths, and Menez thinks he can outrace his odds at the Fountain of Youth Stakes 2025 "if he doesn't bounce off that last effort."

2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds, contenders, post positions