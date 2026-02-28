The 2026 Kentucky Derby qualifiers ramp up on Saturday with the 2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes running at Gulfstream Park in Hallendale Beach, Fla. It's one of the most important Derby prep races, with 50 points going to the winner. This Grade-2 race covers 1 1/16 miles and has a $400,000 purse. Notable recent winners include Sovereignty (2025), who won the Kentucky Derby that year, and Forte (2023), who was the Kentucky Derby favorite in his year before a medical issue led to a scratch at Churchill Downs.

The latest 2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds list Commandment as the 2-1 favorite as he comes off a win at the Mucho Macho Man Stakes. Napoleon Solo (7-2), Chief Wallabee (9-2) and Solitude Dude (5-1) are among the other Fountain of Youth Stakes contenders. Post time is at 6:11 p.m. ET, and the weather forecast is calling for temperatures around 80 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms. Before making any 2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Gene Menez.

Menez, who called Disco Time's win in the Lecomte Stakes last year, is one SportsLine's top horse racing expert and he has a lengthy history of calling winners. He's had several huge calls recently, including giving out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby in 2014. Menez excels on horse racing's biggest days. In 2024 he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall.

Last year he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot. He also hit the late Pick 4 on Kentucky Oaks day for $915.48. In the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. And in November, Menez finished 115th out of 643 entries in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, the biggest live-money handicapping tournament in the country. Anyone following his horse racing betting advice could have been way up.

For the Fountain of Youth Stakes 2026, Menez has handicapped the field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising Fountain of Youth Stakes picks: He is high on Chief Wallabee, even though he is third in the odds at 9-2. He's one-for-one in his short career, easily winning a maiden special weight race at Gulfstream in January of this year. That was at seven furlongs, and Menez believes he's ready for the step up in distance and competition.

"Trained by Bill Mott, who won this race last year with eventual Horse of the Year Sovereignty, Chief Wallabee has run only once in his career, but that one race was super impressive," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is using Chief Wallabee on his 2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes betting card. See which horses to back here, and you can make Fountain of Youth Stakes bets at TwinSpires here:

How to make 2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks, best bets

However, Menez's top pick is a horse who "should have no problem stretching out in distance." Menez also is high on a longshot who "should run even better on Saturday." You can see who they are, and get all of Menez's 2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes horses, odds