Fountain of Youth Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

The $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Post time is 6:09 p.m. ET. Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion Good Magic is the 7-to-5 morning line favorite.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Fountain of Youth Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeder's Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

He's not high on Marconi, who has the fourth-best odds at 8/1 and drew the No. 8 post.

The $2 million yearling makes his first start outside of Aqueduct, 1,000 miles away from South Florida. Demling says he's getting better with every start, but will be overmatched and uncomfortable away from his home turf.

One surprise: Gotta Go, who's going off at 10/1 and drew the No. 7 post, makes a run at the title.

Gotta Go has won two of his past four starts and is a month removed from a runner-up finish to Strike Power in the $200,000 Swale, also at Gulfstream Park. Demling says Gotta Go has plenty of speed to keep up with the three favorites in the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

He's a horse that needs to be on your radar; Demling is using him in his trifectas and superfectas.

Good Magic 7/5

Strike Power 4/1

Free Drop Billy 9/2

Marconi 8/1

Gotta Go 10/1

Storm Runner 15/1

Machismo 15/1

He Takes Charge 20/1

Promises Fulfilled 20/1

Peppered 30/1