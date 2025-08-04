The Monday sports schedule is headlined by 13 MLB games, and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering numerous profit boosts to go along with the latest DraftKings promo code, which was announced on Monday. New users can now get $200 in bonus bets instantly with their first $5 bet, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket before the NFL regular season begins next month. DraftKings has an MLB parlay boost, choose your own MLB profit boost and a live tennis boost on Monday, among others. The Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of the day (10:10 p.m. ET), and SportsLine's proven computer model is backing over 8 runs (-108) as one of its MLB picks that can be used with a profit boost at DraftKings. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

DraftKings profit boosts for Monday



DraftKings is offering multiple MLB profit boosts on Monday, which can be used on the 13-game slate. There is a 15% parlay boost on a three-plus leg MLB parlay or same-game parlay. The total bet odds must be +300 or longer, and the profit boost token must be applied before placing the bet.

Users can also choose their own MLB parlay boost to use on either no run first inning (NRFI)/yes run first inning (YRFI) or hits + runs + RBIs markets on Monday. Following opt-in, DraftKings customers can choose between a 25% profit boost on a 2+ leg NRFI/YRFI parlay with minimum odds per leg of -200, or a 25% profit boost on a 2+ leg hits + runs + RBIs parlay/same-game parlay with minimum odds per leg of -200.

For tennis betting, DraftKings has a 20% live tennis boost for 3+ leg tennis parlays and same-game parlays. The boost only applies to live 3+ leg tennis parlays with a minimum of three legs with odds of -200 or longer per leg. With Masters 1000 tournaments taking place in Montreal (WTA) and Toronto (ATP), there are plenty of matches to choose from.

SportsLine's proven computer model enters Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Now, it has revealed several best bets to use with DraftKings profit boosts on Monday. These three picks can be parlayed for +513 odds and boosted to +590 with the 15% parlay profit boost.

Best Monday MLB picks at DraftKings:



Orioles +1.5 runs (-119) vs. Phillies



Guardians +1.5 runs (-137) vs. Mets



Over 8 runs (-108) in Dodgers vs. Cardinals



Orioles +1.5 runs (-119) vs. Phillies

The Orioles have lost three of their last four games, but they were tied with the Cubs on Sunday until Justin Turner hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. Baltimore second baseman Jeremiah Jackson was recalled after several trade deadline deals, going 3-for-8 with a walk in his first series in the majors. He is facing Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo, who has a mediocre 4.31 ERA this season and is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA in 9.2 innings against Baltimore in two career starts. SportsLine's model has Philadelphia winning by a final score of 5.0-4.2, creating value on Baltimore to cover the spread.

Guardians +1.5 runs (-137) vs. Mets

Mets left-hander Sean Manaea has yet to pitch more than five innings in any of his four starts this season, while Guardians starter Slade Cecconi has a 3.77 ERA. Cleveland came up just short of a three-game sweep of the Twins over the weekend, falling in a 5-4 final on Sunday. The Guardians held onto All-Star leadoff hitter Steven Kwan and popular veteran Carlos Santana at the trade deadline as they try to make a playoff push. They are 16-7 since July 7, and the model has them losing by just 0.6 runs on Monday to make this a strong bet at DraftKings.

Over 8 runs (-108) in Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the MLB this season, and it has won four of its last six games. The Dodgers are facing Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray, who has a 4.38 ERA across 121.1 innings. Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow gave up four earned runs in his most recent start, so both starters are vulnerable. The model has these teams combining for 9.5 runs on Monday.

