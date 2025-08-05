The newest DraftKings promo code was announced on Monday, offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly with their first $5 wager, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket before the NFL regular season begins next month. New users can take advantage of that promotion now, as well as others that are specifically focused on Tuesday's sports betting.

DraftKings has an MLB profit boost and MLB parlay boost, as well as SGP or SGPx boosts on the WNBA, tennis and the WNBA for Tuesday, among others. The Cleveland Guardians face the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET, and SportsLine's proven computer model likes the value on the Guardians to pull off the upset at +153 odds as one of its MLB picks that can be used with a profit boost at DraftKings.

DraftKings profit boosts for Tuesday



DraftKings is offering multiple MLB profit boosts on Tuesday, which can be used on the 15-game slate. There is a 33% profit boost on any MLB bet, meaning it can be used on any MLB single, parlay, SGP or SGPx bet. The minimum odds per leg is -250 or longer. There is also a 15% parlay boost on a three-plus leg MLB parlay or same-game parlay. The total bet odds must be +300 or longer, and the profit boost token must be applied before placing the bet.

Users can also receive a 25% profit boost on a WNBA four-plus leg parlay, and the total bet odds must be +400 or longer. DraftKings is also offering a 20% soccer SGPx boost at a +300 minimum finals odds price and a 20% three-plus leg tennis parlay boost with minimum odds per leg of -200.

For NFL betting, DraftKings has a 25% NFL futures boost. The boost only applies to minimal total bet odds of -200 (-150, +350, etc.) The profit boost token expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on August 6.

SportsLine's proven computer model enters Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Now, it has revealed several best bets to use with DraftKings profit boosts on Tuesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +813 odds and boosted to +935 with the 15% parlay profit boost.

Best Tuesday MLB picks at DraftKings:



Diamondbacks +1.5 runs (-144) vs. Padres



Guardians (+153) to defeat the Mets



Yankees (+113) to defeat the Rangers



Diamondbacks +1.5 runs (-144) vs. Padres

In MLB betting, the Diamondbacks enter on a three-game winning streak, including defeating the Padres, 6-2, on Monday. San Diego is starting veteran Yu Darvish, who, despite throwing seven shutout innings in his last start, has a 6.46 ERA over five starts this season after missing the first three months due to right elbow inflammation. Darvish made his season debut against Arizona, allowing two runs over 3 2/3 innings in a 6-3 Diamondbacks victory on July 7. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are starting Ryne Nelson, who has a 2.71 ERA in 13 starts this season. Nelson, who has started and pitched in relief this season, has allowed one earned run or fewer in three straight starts. SportsLine's model has San Diego winning by a final score of 4.7-4.6, creating value on Arizona to cover the spread.

Guardians (+153) to defeat the Mets

The Guardians defeated the Mets, 7-6, in 10 innings on Monday to improve to 5-1 over their last six games. Meanwhile, the Mets are 1-6 over their last seven contests. Cleveland's recent hot streak has the Guardians 2.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot. Third baseman Jose Ramirez is hitting .375 with two home runs, five RBI and eight runs scored over his last six games, as the Guardians went from potential sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline to keeping their mainstays in a potential playoff push. The Mets are starting Clay Holmes, who had a 4.91 ERA in six July starts after pitching to an ERA below 3.35 in each of the first three months of the year, as fatigue could be factoring in for the former reliever. Cleveland is starting Logan Allen, who allowed two runs over seven innings in his last start against the Rockies on Tuesday. At +153 odds, the SportsLine model sees strong value in this bet, which can be boosted even higher at plus-money odds at DraftKings.

Yankees (+113) to defeat the Rangers

The Yankees have lost four straight games, but they are expected to have the frontrunner to win the AL MVP back in the lineup on Tuesday with Aaron Judge eligible to come off the injured list. Judge hasn't played since July 25 with an elbow injury, and the Yankees went 4-6 without him. Judge leads baseball in statistics such as batting average (.342) and OPS (1.160) while ranking fourth with 37 home runs. New York is scheduled to start Will Warren, who allowed one run in six innings against the Rays in his last start on Wednesday. Nathan Eovaldi has been elite for Texas with a 1.49 ERA this season, but with the likely return of Judge and the chance to play the Yankees at plus-money odds, the model sees strong value in backing New York. SportsLine's model has New York winning by a final score of 4.8-4.5 on Tuesday.

More MLB picks for Tuesday

You've seen the model's MLB picks for several games on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every game at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on a 79-70-1 roll (+1512) on MLB picks.

Full DraftKings NFL Sunday Ticket promotion terms

Starting Monday, August 4th at 12:00 AM ET, new customers can gear up for the gridiron with this game-changing deal: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets INSTANTLY, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV!

1 per new customer.

$5+ first-time bet req.

Get 1 promo code to redeem discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours).

Stake removed from payout.

Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos

NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV base plan (not included in this offer) required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Subscription autorenews yearly at then-current price (currently $378 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $480 for YouTube subscribers); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, embargoes and eligibility requirements apply. No refunds. Digital only games excluded. Commercial use excluded. Addt'l terms: https://tv.youtube.com/learn/nflsundayticket/draftkings/.

Ends 9/29/25 at 11:59 PM ET.

Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV (each an "Eligible Jurisdiction" or, collectively, the "Eligible Jurisdictions").

