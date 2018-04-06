Frozen Four 2018: Notre Dame stuns Michigan with last-second goal to earn title game berth

Michigan is simultaneously having the best month a college can have in team sports and the most heartbreaking. Less than a week after getting blown out by Villanova in the NCAA Tournament championship game in basketball, the Wolverines hockey team lost to Notre Dame in the Frozen Four in even more devastating fashion: On a goal with just 5.2 seconds left on the clock to break a 3-3 tie.

The goal came on a beautiful pass by Sam Morrison around Joseph Cecconi to Jake Evans. Evans somehow came up with the puck sandwiched between Cooper Marody and Dexter Dancs, and put the puck under goalie Hayden Lavigne for a picture perfect goal.

Everything had to line up perfectly for Notre Dame to eschew overtime, and it did.

The goal that sent the Irish to the national title was a beaut.



We'll you Saturday when we take the ice for the chance to bring home the natty.#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/oO5FuzpKzW — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) April 6, 2018

The clinching goal continues Notre Dame's improbable run. The Irish beat Michigan Tech in overtime in the first round of the tournament before beating Providence 2-1 on a goal at the 19:33 mark in the third period. Notre Dame's late-game rushes are going to become the stuff of hockey legend when this tournament is all said and done, especially if it can take the title.

The goal was Evans' second in a game where Michigan jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Notre Dame then stormed back with three consecutive goals, before Michigan tied it up with 5:22 remaining. Then, of course, this happened.

Notre Dame will play in its second championship game (the first coming in 2008 in a 4-1 loss to Boston College) against Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday. Minnesota Duluth defeated Ohio State 2-1 to win its bracket. The two teams will play at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., home to the NHL's Wild.