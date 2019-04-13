Frozen Four 2019 odds: Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass picks, predictions, best bets from expert on 8-0 roll

The NCAA men's hockey championship will be on the line Saturday night when the defending champion Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs collide with the UMass Minutemen in the 2019 Frozen Four. The Bulldogs (28-11-2), who eliminated Providence in the Frozen Four 2019 semifinals, are playing in their third consecutive NCAA championship game. Meanwhile, the Minutemen (31-9), who outlasted Denver in overtime, are playing in their first. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota Duluth is favored at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass odds. Before making any Minnesota Duluth vs. Massachusetts picks of your own, you'll want to know what SportsLine hockey expert David Kelly has to say.

Kelly knows that Minnesota Duluth is one of the best defensive teams in the country. The Bulldogs rank fourth in scoring defense, allowing 1.95 goals per game. The anchor of that unit is goalie Hunter Shepard. The junior from Cohasset, Minn., ranks fifth in the country in goals-against average (1.82) and was one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given to the nation's top goalie. Shepard thrives in pressure situations. In fact, he's undefeated in his last 11 postseason games.

But just because the Bulldogs won the title last year doesn't guarantee they provide the best value on the Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass moneyline.

Kelly also knows that UMass is one of the most explosive offensive teams in the country. The Minutemen rank third in scoring offense at 3.77 goals per game. One reason for their success is the power play. UMass is No. 2 in the country in that department, scoring 28.2 percent of the time. The Minutemen are excellent at killing power plays as well, doing so at a 87.5 percent clip.

