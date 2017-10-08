Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon, snaps 15-year American title drought

Rupp finished second at the Boston Marathon in April. USATSI

Galen Rupp of Portland, Oregon became the first American male to win the Chicago Marathon in 15 years on Sunday, finishing the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 20 seconds. Rupp was expected to contend after finishing second in April's Boston Marathon with a time of 2:09:58. Rupp pulled away in the race during the 23rd mile.

Rupp posted the two best miles of the race on Miles 23 and 24, finishing them in 4:35 and 4:31.

Rupp has competed in three Olympic events, medaling in the 10,000 meters in London's 2012 Olympics. The last American to win the Chicago Marathon was Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.

There it is.



USA’s Galen Rupp wins the 2017 Chicago Marathon in 2:09:19.



First American winner since Khalid Khannouchi in 2002. pic.twitter.com/Qg6HildIS6 — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) October 8, 2017

Galen Rupp wins the Chicago Marathon!!! 2:09.19#nikerunning — Oregon Project (@OregonPJT) October 8, 2017

Galen Rupp, meanwhile, clearly read the hollowed out book that Salazar sent him last night. He’s gone clear in no time at all. Pumped — Ross Tucker (@Scienceofsport) October 8, 2017

Alberto Salazar is in tears after Galen Rupp’s win. #ChicagoMarathon pic.twitter.com/cmXnpyFRzm — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) October 8, 2017