Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon, snaps 15-year American title drought
Rupp, the first American male to win since 2002, finished the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 20 seconds
Galen Rupp of Portland, Oregon became the first American male to win the Chicago Marathon in 15 years on Sunday, finishing the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 20 seconds. Rupp was expected to contend after finishing second in April's Boston Marathon with a time of 2:09:58. Rupp pulled away in the race during the 23rd mile.
Rupp posted the two best miles of the race on Miles 23 and 24, finishing them in 4:35 and 4:31.
Rupp has competed in three Olympic events, medaling in the 10,000 meters in London's 2012 Olympics. The last American to win the Chicago Marathon was Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.
