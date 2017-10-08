Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon, snaps 15-year American title drought

Rupp, the first American male to win since 2002, finished the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 20 seconds

Rupp finished second at the Boston Marathon in April. USATSI

Galen Rupp of Portland, Oregon became the first American male to win the Chicago Marathon in 15 years on Sunday, finishing the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 20 seconds. Rupp was expected to contend after finishing second in April's Boston Marathon with a time of 2:09:58. Rupp pulled away in the race during the 23rd mile.

Rupp posted the two best miles of the race on Miles 23 and 24, finishing them in 4:35 and 4:31.

Rupp has competed in three Olympic events, medaling in the 10,000 meters in London's 2012 Olympics. The last American to win the Chicago Marathon was Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.

