Gamely Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Picks from expert who has hit 10 straight Derby doubles

The $300,000 Gamely Stakes runs Saturday as part of a loaded slate at Santa Anita Park. Post time is 7 p.m. ET and Hawksmoor is the Vegas favorite at 5-2. Six of the seven Gamely Stakes contenders expected to go 1 1/8 miles over the turf course are graded stakes winners. Uni, one of the Gamely Stakes favorites who had been listed at 3-1, won't run because of a high white blood cell count, according to trainer Chad Brown.

Before you bet the loaded field of fillies and mares at the 2018 Gamely Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Gamely Stakes on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

He followed up his win a year ago at Churchill Downs by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the final Triple Crown race -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby. At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and off-track, which is exactly what happened. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Gamely Stakes picks and listed where he believes all seven horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Beau Recall, who's listed at 4-1 Gamely Stakes odds.

"She picked up a 105 speed figure on April 7 when she rallied to win the Royal Heroine Stakes on this turf course," Demling told SportsLine. "However, she'll need a quick pace up front to get the same trip."

Before her win in the Royal Heroine Stakes, Beau Recall had failed to make the board in two of her previous three races. In fact, the Royal Heroine Stakes was just her second career win. There are plenty of better values than the 4-1 odds she's getting.

Instead, Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including her in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $300,000 Gamely Stakes? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Gamely Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Gamely Stakes.

Hawksmoor (5-2)

Madame Dancealot (7-2)

Beau Recall (4-1)

Madame Stripes (6-1)

Midnight Crossing (10-1)

Mopotism (10-1)

Sophie P (12-1)