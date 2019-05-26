Gamely Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Horse racing insider reveals top picks

Vasilika will attempt to continue her remarkable rags-to-riches story on Memorial Day when she enters the starting gate for the 2019 Gamely Stakes, a Grade 1 turf race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Since being claimed for just $40,000 in February 2018, this Jerry Hollendorfer trainee has turned into a beast on the turf, winning 11 of 13 starts, including six graded stakes. She is coming off an authoritative victory in the Grade 2 Royal Heroine Stakes. Vasilika, who has won her last nine starts on the Santa Anita grass, has been installed as the 8-5 favorite in the 2019 Gamely Stakes odds. The Chad Brown-trained Rymska is the 5-2 second choice. Post time for the 1⅛-mile race is 7:03 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top two choices on Monday, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Gamely Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment.

And just last week he scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Gamely Stakes field and released where he says every horse will finish, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling wants no part of Causeforcommotion, who is listed at 8-1 on the morning line. This five-year-old mare trained by Eric Kruljac was injured at Del Mar last year, which forced her out of training for eight months. She finished third in her first race back, in April, before impressively winning the Grade 3 Santa Barbara Stakes.

But she faced a much softer field than the one she's set to face in the Gamely. In addition, the Santa Barbara was just on May 11, which means Causeforcommotion will have only 16 days between starts. That's a pretty short turnaround for a mare who was away from the races for more than 10 months.

Instead, Demling likes the chances of Ahimsa, who is listed at 12-1. Trained by Peter Eurton, this four-year-old filly has three wins in six career starts. She is coming off a three-plus length victory in an allowance optional claiming race in which she led wire-to-wire. In that race, she beat Causeforcommotion, one of her rivals on Monday, by almost four lengths.

In the Gamely, Ahimsa is likely to set the pace in a race without much early speed. That tactical advantage could carry her a long way, even against this tough field.

Demling is especially high on a horse coming into this race off a loss. He is only sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2019 Gamely Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2019 Gamely Stakes, and which horse coming into the race off a loss has a big chance? See the complete 2019 Gamely Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's detailed Gamely Stakes picks, all from the horse racing expert who's on an incredible handicapping run.

Vasilika (8-5)

Rymska (5-2)

Ollie's Candy (4-1)

Elysea's World (6-1)

Causeforcommotion (8-1)

Ahimsa (12-1)

Streak of Luck (15-1)

Meal Ticket (20-1)