Gavin McKenna, a star forward for the Penn State hockey team and widely considered the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, is facing a felony charge following an alleged incident at a bar in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, Onward State reports.

According to a court filing, McKenna is awaiting a preliminary hearing after being charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, as well as harassment and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses. The Felony I charge is defined as "attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference."

According to Onward State, McKenna and other members of Penn State's hockey team met at Doggie's Pub with friends and family after Saturday's game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium before the alleged assault occurred. McKenna is accused of assaulting an individual, who reportedly suffered a broken jaw in the incident.

McKenna, an 18-year-old freshman from Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, has 32 points -- 11 goals and 21 assists -- in 24 games this season for the Nittany Lions. McKenna, touted before his arrival at Penn State as a potential generational prospect, had a goal and had two assists on Saturday.

An NCAA rule change allowed junior hockey players from the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League to play Division I hockey. In the past, junior hockey players were considered professionals and therefore weren't allowed to play in the NCAA, but the change allowed a prospect of McKenna's caliber to go through the college recruiting process in the U.S.

As a 17-year-old, McKenna put together a sensational season for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League in 2024-25. He posted 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games while also producing 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 16 playoff games as Medicine Hat won the WHL Championship. McKenna, who recorded a 54-game point streak, ranked second in the WHL in points and fifth in goals while leading the league in assists.