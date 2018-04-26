GEICO 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Talladega picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.

He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.

He's off to a fast start in NASCAR as well, locking Clint Bowyer in his DraftKings lineup for the Toyota Owners 400 last week. The result? Bowyer, who was just $8,000, recorded a top-10 finish, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS night.

Now he has his sights set on this weekend's NASCAR race at Talladega

One value pick that McClure loves this week: Kurt Busch, who is $8,600 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel.

He has 18 career top-10 and seven career top-five finishes at Talladega, and he comes into this event off of strong showings at Richmond and Texas in the past few weeks. He's a value play you absolutely need to have in your lineups.

Another driver McClure loves for Saturday: Kyle Busch, who is $11,600 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings.

Kyle Busch is red hot right now, winning the last three races, and is looking to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to pull off four in a row.

He's part of the Joe Gibbs Racing Team, which is known for its success in restrictor-plate racing. He has a win at Talladega in 2008 and has finished in the top three in the last two spring races at this track.

McClure is also targeting a value selection who has a strong track record at Talladega. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that will give you plenty of room to load your roster up with stars.

So what 2018 GEICO 500 DFS lineup should you enter? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for the GEICO 500, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.