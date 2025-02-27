Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who starred in the iconic basketball film "Hoosiers," has died at the age of 95.

Hackman was found dead in his home along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog when police performed a welfare check at the couple's New Mexico home around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however exact cause of death has not been determined," the statement read. "This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office."

"Hoosiers," directed by David Anspaugh and released in 1986, was based on an Indiana boys high school basketball team in the 1950s. Hackman served as coach Norman Dale, who was awarded a second chance at coaching after his first stint came to a conclusion when he struck one of his players. The legendary actor led the Hickory Huskers on a surprising run in the Indiana high school basketball tournament that culminated in a state title win over South Bend Central.

"Hoosiers" ended up being regarded as one of the best sports movies ever. In fact, the film was voted as the best sports movie of all-time by the Associated Press in 2020 and the No. 4 sports movie by the American Film Institute.

Alongside Keanu Reeves, Hackman also starred in the football film "The Replacements," in which he played fictional coach Jimmy McGinty. In that film, Hackman led a group of replacement professional football players who were needed following the league's regular players going on strike.

Hackman was a very well-rounded actor that was active in Hollywood from the 1960s until his retirement in the 2000s. He also starred in films such as Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven," Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" and Wes Anderson's "The Royal Tenenbaums."

Hackman was nominated for an Academy Award five times. He ended up winning an Oscar for his roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven."