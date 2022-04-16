The Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals kick off the latest spring pro football league on Saturday night when they meet in the inaugural 2022 USFL game. Eight teams are set to compete in USFL 2022, with all regular-season games in Birmingham, Ala., and the playoffs in Canton, Ohio. The team names and uniforms come from the inaugural USFL, which ran from 1983-85, and the Generals were one of the more notable teams. Superstars Herschel Walker and Doug Flutie made headlines, and Donald Trump purchased the team in 1984. The Stallions were led by QB Cliff Stoudt, a former backup to Terry Bradshaw with the Steelers, and RB Joe Cribbs, who left the NFL's Buffalo Bills after making the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Birmingham is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Generals vs. Stallions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 42.5.

Now, here are several USFL odds and betting lines for Stallions vs. Generals:

Generals vs. Stallions spread: Birmingham -3.5

Generals vs. Stallions over-under: 42.5 points

Generals vs. Stallions money line: New Jersey +140, Birmingham -160

NJ: Mike Weber rushed for 2,676 yards and 24 TDs in 38 games at Ohio State

BIR: CJ Marable rushed for 1,972 yards in his last 24 games at Coastal Carolina



Why the Stallions can cover

Birmingham will have the edge if the crowds show up, as every game during the regular season will be at Protective Stadium or nearby Legion Field. Longtime college coach Skip Holtz leads the team, and he has an early quarterback controversy. First-round pick Alex McGough, who was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round out of FIU in 2018, is the presumed starter. But the mobile J'Mar Smith, who played under Holtz at Louisiana Tech, could see a fair bit of action. Victor Bolden, who made the 49ers roster in 2017, should be the primary receiving threat.

Emmanuel Hall, an All-SEC wideout with Missouri in 2018, should provide a deep threat. Tight end Sage Surratt is among many players who have hung around on NFL practice squads for a few years, along with running backs Tony Brooks-James and C.J. Marable. The defense is expected to be led by former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Scooby Wright, a sideline-to-sideline dynamo who won the Nagurski Award as a sophomore in 2014. The Stallions also should be excellent in the secondary, with Brian Allen and Josh Shaw both boasting NFL experience.

Why the Generals can cover

New Jersey, led by former San Diego Chargers and Nebraska coach Mike Riley, took a big hit when No. 1 QB Ben Holmes was released after being injured. But minor-league star Luis Perez will join talented De'Andre Johnson as the signal-callers. The running game should be the strength of the offense regardless. Former Ohio State back Mike Weber and experienced former Texas A&M runner Trey Williams are joined by Darius Victor, who was fifth in the league in rushing yardage during the short-lived XFL.

They should find some holes behind an experienced line led by LT Terry Poole, a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks who has seven years of pro ball under his belt. The receiving corps has a lot of size to overmatch the Stallions secondary, including 6-foot-5 tight end Nick Truesdell. Wideouts J'Mon Moore and Darrius Sheppard both have had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers. The New Jersey defense lacks experience, except in the secondary, where De'Vante Bausby and Shalom Luani have combined for 57 games on NFL game-day rosters.

