An Atlanta high school football coach has been arrested after he assaulted a player on the sideline. The incident occurred during Saturday's football game between Benjamin E. Mays High School and Douglas County High School in Atlanta.

The game was being live streamed on a local station, Peachtree TV, and the broadcast showed a Benjamin E. Mays assistant coach hitting one of his players in the stomach on the sideline. The player ended up being hunched over following the physical altercation.

According to Atlanta News First, the assistant coach was identified as Carl Sledge.

On Tuesday, Atlanta Public Schools informed USA Today that Sledge had been arrested on simple battery charges as a result of the physical assault. Sledge was described as a "lay coach," which is defined as a community coach that isn't employed by the school or holds any certifications, according to the Georgia High School Association.

"A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, was taken into police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school's game Saturday afternoon against Douglas County High School," Atlanta Public Schools told USA Today in a statement. "Video from the live broadcast of the game appears to show the lay coach physically assaulting a player."

The incident occurred at the end of the first quarter when Benjamin E. Mays High School held a 12-0 lead over Douglas County. Sledge could be seen yelling at the player before striking the player in the stomach. According to Atlanta News First, Sledge was removed from the field by police shortly after the altercation.

Benjamin E. Mays High School fell at the hands of Douglas County 48-42.